The Real Reason Why Stick Shifts Are A Dying Breed

According to The New York Times, only 18% of drivers in the United States know how to drive a "four on the floor." Other numbers back up the notion that people's stick-shifting ways are dying: Edmunds reported that in 2020 there were a total of 327 new car models available in the U.S., and only 41 of those (13%) had a manual transmission option. In 2011 that number was almost triple, at 37% (via CNBC).

And the numbers keep dropping for what was once considered part and parcel of becoming a young adult: learning how to drive. But what is causing the decline of the three-pedal two-step? The answer is a complex spiderweb of socio-economic trends that have been secretly and simultaneously sticking to the stick shift for several decades.

Manual transmissions were cheaper to build, typically provided better gas mileage, and were easier to fix. Automatic transmissions were a pricey upgrade that allowed drivers to worry less about the actual act of driving, especially on hills and in the congestion of big cities.

However, as traffic increased in urban jungles, people found that constantly shifting gears in the slow-moving stop-and-go snarl of their daily commute was both tiring and cumbersome. Thus that sporty, racing fun of double clutching began fading from America's consciousness.

As traffic grew, so did the size of most American cars and the gas tanks in those cars. During the '50s and '60s, the U.S. seemingly had an endless supply of oil to fill all those tanks. But then came the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil crisis in 1973 that quadrupled the price of a barrel of oil from $2.90 to $11.65, causing unfathomable fuel shortages and long lines at the gas pumps.