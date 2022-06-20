The Reason Chevrolet Won't Build A New Manual Transmission Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. The model may not be as talked about as some of its rivals, but make no mistake, this is not only one of the most stylish rides made by Chevy, but it can beat many of the fastest options on the road. When it comes to these fast and powerful cars, manual transmissions have traditionally been viewed as the choice of real gearheads. Being able to drive a stick shift has always been seen as a badge of courage, but now, thanks to newer technologies, fewer vehicles are being offered with a manual option (via Get Jerry).

Case in point? The C8 Corvette was revealed with an automatic transmission in 2019 and buyers didn't have the option of swapping that out for a manual alternative. The announcement was met with mixed reactions — while many people understood the reasoning, others said they'd take their money elsewhere. The idea of a sports car lacking a manual transmission may sound like an odd concept, but sometimes companies have to make decisions to benefit the product's overall quality.