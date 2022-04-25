Chevrolet Just Dropped An Electric Corvette Bombshell

As for the all-electric Corvette, that will require a more fundamental evolution of the car. Gone will be the gas engine, which in the eighth-generation 'Vette is situated in the middle of the chassis rather than — as was the case in all previous models — at the front. Instead, there'll be some combination of electric motors and a sizable battery pack. Certainly, there's no doubting that electric cars can be just as fast, or faster, than their gas counterparts. The GMC Hummer EV, for example, is one of the heaviest vehicles on sale, and yet the all-electric pickup truck can still do 0-60 mph in around 3.0 seconds. Given the aerodynamic advantages of a coupe, along with the lower weight and the arrival of instantaneous torque, there's no doubting that the Corvette EV could well be even faster.

The electric Corvette will use the same Ultium platform as the Hummer EV — and other upcoming electric models like Cadillac's Lyriq and Chevrolet's Silverado EV — though GM's Reuss is holding back on confirming details of the specific arrangement. One potential advantage to EV performance cars, for instance, is the ability to use multiple electric motors. The Hummer EV launches with three, for example, but we've also seen quad-motor vehicles such as the Rivian R1T where each wheel gets independently-controllable power. That can deliver big advantages in not only straight-line speed but also cornering prowess.

There's also the possibility of a unique name for the electric Corvette. That, too, is being held back for later announcement, with Reuss promising that more specs, technical details, and branding will follow in the coming months.