The Reason Why Lamborghini Will Never Build A Manual Transmission Car Again

The general perception of muscle car enthusiasts is that they prefer manual transmission over automatic because of the sensory stimulation one gets from switching gears. A manual gearbox also gives drivers better precision and control over how they mingle with their vehicle's acceleration. However, the Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is staying clear of roadsters with stick shifts and no longer offering buyers the option to order one. As a result, older Lamborghinis that feature manual transmissions may one day be treated as limited edition models. This change is not limited to Lamborghini. Another Italian sportscar maker, Ferrari, has long given up on manual transmissions, and the last model to feature one was the Ferrari California, though only two units were ever built by the company (via AutoEvolution).

The Gallardo was the last Lamborghini to feature a manual transmission option. The Italian carmaker launched the Aventador without the option for a manual gearbox, and starting with the launch of the Huracán in 2014, it opted to focus solely on vehicles with automatic transmissions. However, the decision, it seems, was made much earlier. In 2011, Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini's director of R&D at the time and then the chief technology officer at the company, indicated that cars with a manual transmission had no future in the company's lineup, as reported by MotorTrend more than a decade ago. What prompted this change?