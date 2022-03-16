15 Best Lamborghinis Of All Time

Since its inception in 1963, Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini has evolved to become one of the most renowned automobile brands all around the world. Today, Lamborghini is a hallmark of successful fast cars with a highly-appreciated portfolio of sports cars, an SUV, and some amazing concept vehicles.

Lamborghini was founded by manufacturing tycoon Ferruccio Lamborghini with the sole intention of producing high-performance grand-touring sedans that could stack up against the cars from the rival brand Ferrari. during the first 10 years, Lamborghini grew quickly with the introduction of its mid-engine rear-wheel-drive sports cars that managed to win the hearts of enthusiasts. Although eventually, the finances of the company started trembling, especially during the 1973 oil crisis.

Post-1973, the company's ownership changed quite a few times, including the American company Chrisler Corporation taking charge in the '80s. Today, the Italian sports icon is owned by VW Group through Audi's subsidiary, and looking back at all those years of existence, Lamborghini undoubtedly has produced some of the best sports cars the world has ever seen.