The 15 Best Nissans Of All Time

Nissan has seen plenty of highs and lows throughout its 90 years of existence, going from a relatively unknown Japanese manufacturer at the end of World War II to a global carmaking juggernaut just a couple of decades later. The name Nissan was first used by the company in 1933, and in its early years it focused on making cars and trucks for the newly-emerging Japanese domestic market. Things really changed in 1958, when Nissan launched in America, trading under the Datsun name. Cars like the 510 and 240Z would come to redefine what the rest of the world thought of Japanese cars, impressing buyers with a combination of style, reliability and an affordable price tag.

Performance has also traditionally been a strong point for the company, with Nissan being responsible for some of the best-loved JDM sports cars of all time. From the earliest Datsun Roadsters right up to the modern range-topping GTR, the brand has spawned dozens of sports cars that continue to retain avid fan bases for decades after they are first unveiled. In recent years, Nissan has made a name for itself as an early promoter of electric vehicles, with its signature Leaf EV becoming the best-selling EV in the world in 2020. With the company now hard at work launching its electric Ariya crossover and the new Nissan Z car, it's a great time to take a look back at 15 of the best Nissan cars so far.