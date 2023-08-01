2024 Nissan Z Nismo Revealed And We Were Right To Be Excited

Nissan has unveiled the anxiously awaited NISMO version of its newest Z car for the 2024 model year. The NISMO is equipped with a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 that pumps out 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque — a 20 horsepower increase from the base Z. According to a Nissan press release, the NISMO magic comes with "significant handling enhancements."

Specifically, this means that the NISMO has a stiffer chassis, more predictable steering, and a stiffer suspension over other models. This should result in the car remaining compliant through corners on the track and when driving gets a little too sporty.

Plus, it wouldn't be a real NISMO car if it didn't come with a host of aerodynamic and aesthetic changes. The chief of which is what Nissan is calling a "G-Nose" on the redesigned front fascia that's a callback to older Z-cars, especially the Nissan Fairlady 240ZG. You also get a new NISMO-only color called Stealth Grey, and a bigger duck-tail spoiler on the rear. Plus, no Japanese sportscar would be complete without bright red aerodynamic splitters all over the car's bodywork.