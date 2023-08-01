2024 Nissan Z Nismo Revealed And We Were Right To Be Excited
Nissan has unveiled the anxiously awaited NISMO version of its newest Z car for the 2024 model year. The NISMO is equipped with a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 that pumps out 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque — a 20 horsepower increase from the base Z. According to a Nissan press release, the NISMO magic comes with "significant handling enhancements."
Specifically, this means that the NISMO has a stiffer chassis, more predictable steering, and a stiffer suspension over other models. This should result in the car remaining compliant through corners on the track and when driving gets a little too sporty.
Plus, it wouldn't be a real NISMO car if it didn't come with a host of aerodynamic and aesthetic changes. The chief of which is what Nissan is calling a "G-Nose" on the redesigned front fascia that's a callback to older Z-cars, especially the Nissan Fairlady 240ZG. You also get a new NISMO-only color called Stealth Grey, and a bigger duck-tail spoiler on the rear. Plus, no Japanese sportscar would be complete without bright red aerodynamic splitters all over the car's bodywork.
Made for the track
The NISMO Z comes with exclusive 19-inch wheels and appropriately-named Dunlop SP SPORT MAXX GT600 tires. The NISMO's "Sport+" mode takes advantage of new engine management software to ensure that the engine behaves correctly during track driving, and delivers maximum power when needed. Here's the kicker that may upset some sportscar fans: The Z NISMO only comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and no option for a stick shift.
Nissan explains: "Z NISMO exclusively uses a nine-speed automatic transmission that has been enhanced for faster and more dynamic shifting performance, with a particular focus on suitability for track use. Compared to the transmission in other Z grades, it has revised clutch packs allowing for faster shifting."
While that may seem like a bummer to some, if it genuinely translates to faster times on the track and an overall better performing car, it's hard to really be too mad about it.
The price has not been revealed ahead of the car's expected Fall release date. But for comparison, the Nissan Z Performance starts at $50,990.