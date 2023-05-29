Nissan Z Automatic Vs Manual: Which Is Faster?

The manual transmission may be an increasing rarity in new cars sold in the U.S., but the Nissan Z is not willing to give up on its stick shift quite yet. Now in its seventh generation, the 2023 Z keeps things relatively simple with a single engine option — an impressively potent 400 horsepower twin-turbo V6 — wrapped in appealing retro styling. From the driver's seat, though, you have the choice of reaching out for a 9-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Once upon a time, when automatic transmissions were best known for being slushy laggards, a keen driver with a swift hand and left foot could expect to out-accelerate them with a stick shift. That's not been the case for some time, however. The latest automatics are not only invariably more economical but can be considerably faster than anything human-operated.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As such, in a car — like the Nissan Z — where there's the option of a manual or an automatic version, you almost always get the fastest 0-60 mph time by leaving the vehicle to do the gearshifts. Nissan doesn't quote official acceleration figures there, though both Car and Driver and MotorWeek clocked the manual Z at 4.5 seconds for 0-60, while MotorTrend measured the automatic Z at 4.3 seconds.