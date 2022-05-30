The 8 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Nissan Z

The Nissan Z nameplate has a long history that goes back to 1969, when the original Nissan 240Z was released. That car has since become a legend in its own right, as its excellent handling, timeless style, and affordable price tag saw it become a hit across the US and many other international markets, helping to establish the Nissan/Datsun name in the process. Up until the unveiling of the new 2023 Nissan Z, the current generation Z car had been the 370Z. It had plenty of strengths, but by the end of its production run, questions were being asked about whether the car's dated interior and unrefined handling were worth the price of admission. So, it's fair to say that a new Z car was long overdue.

The 2023 Z aims to address the criticisms of the 370Z, but it also needs to compete against its similarly-priced rivals, with the Toyota Supra, Honda Civic Type R, and BMW Z4 all offering compelling alternatives to the Nissan. From what we know so far, the new Z does a great job of holding its own against this tough competition, but the only real way to tell will be when the sales numbers begin to roll in after Nissan starts customer deliveries in a few months time. Until then, it's worth taking a closer look at exactly what the Z offers drivers, and why many enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on it.