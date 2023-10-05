2023 Nissan Versa Review: Budget New Car Punches Well Above Its Price Tag

Looking at any given dealer lot today, you wouldn't be wrong for thinking the only things new for sale are trucks, SUVs and crossovers, plus some EVs here and there. And when it comes to finding cheap transportation that's fresh out of the factory, that's easier said than done. The average new vehicle price in 2023, per Kelly Blue Book in July of 2023, was $48,334. That can put you in anything from a well-equipped Ford Bronco Sport, a mid-tier Volkswagen ID4, or a base Lexus RC... if you have the finances to handle it.

Of course, there are options out there for those with smaller budgets seeking a new ride, like the immensely popular Ford Maverick, the all-new Chevrolet Trax, and the Nissan Versa. That's right. The Nissan Versa, one of the remaining budget rides anyone can buy new (or lease), as well as one of the few subcompact cars available for sale in the United States.

For most people, the name recalls a funky-style hatchback that was just there on the road or on the used lot, or that one chunky sedan hanging out in the office park's parking lot. That image changed in 2019 when the current-gen Versa arrived as a slick-looking sedan (no hatch in sight), which received a new face for the 2023 model year. Nissan recently sent an example in the SR trim level to spend a week with me in Southwestern Virginia.