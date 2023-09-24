2023 Ford Bronco Sport Review: Nostalgia Comes At A Premium

Nostalgia is a hell of a drug. And it's certainly the case with the retro-modern take on the original "Mustang of the Dirt," the Ford Bronco. The big horse returned to the off-roading scene in 2021 to battle the Jeep Wrangler on the trail with various trims in two- and four-door configurations, ranging from the Base all the way to the Badlands. Ford even introduced two specialist trim levels in 2022 for those waiting for their Bronco to hit the assembly line: the hardcore off-roader known as the Everglades, and the desert thunderhorse with reptilian DNA dubbed the Raptor.

Just to really hit the nostalgia buttons, 2023 bore witness to the Bronco Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition trims. This duo pulled more from the first-generation Bronco of 1966 through 1977, in the form of Oxford White grilles, wheels, and roof panels, accented with blocky lettering in red and some retro-modern badging.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

Of course, the big horse didn't come alone (or first, for that matter). Those desiring a smaller Bronco for the everyday got theirs in the form of the Bronco Sport, spiritual successor to the Bronco II of the 1980s, and based on the same C2 platform as the Ford Maverick and Escape, as well as the Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus. And, just like the big Bronco, the Bronco Sport received its own versions of the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition trims for the 2023 model year. Though a capable crossover in its own right, is such nostalgia worth the price of admission? To find out, Ford sent a Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition in Yellowstone Metallic for a week-long review.