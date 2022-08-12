Ford's Bronco Heritage Editions Pair Retro Style With Modern Reliability
Ford has unleashed the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition trim packages for all members of the Bronco family, including the two-door, four-door, and Bronco Sport crossover. The retro-inspired styling package includes colorful two-tone paint options, vintage-inspired cosmetic upgrades, and trail-rated off-road equipment for that extra touch of old-school vibe. The American automaker is only building 1,966 units of each Heritage Limited Edition variant to celebrate the year when the iconic, first-gen Ford Bronco debuted in 1966.
"With these new Heritage and Heritage Limited Editions, we're paying respect to Bronco's roots with nods to some of the signature design cues from the first-generation vehicle, while continuing to build the Bronco Brand with more special editions that our customers want," said Mark Grueber, marketing manager of the Bronco brand.
Ford had no trouble selling all 3,500 Bronco First Edition variants in 2021. It also added the Everglades trim in early 2022 for customers who want the ultimate off-roading Bronco. The newest Heritage Editions may not be as rugged as the Everglades variant, but they have more styling-induced nostalgia than the First Edition Bronco.
Bronco Heritage Edition
The Ford Bronco two-door and four-door Heritage has a two-tone paint job in five primary body colors and a contrasting Oxford White hardtop roof. It also has a white front grille with red FORD lettering, 17-inch white aluminum wheels, and body side stripes. Cool exterior mods like Sasquatch fender flares and a powder-coated steel front bumper with recovery points and fog lights are standard fares.
Moreover, Bronco Heritage models come with the Big Bend equipment package. It includes the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. It also gets the High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) with higher ground clearance, Bilstein long-travel dampers, and Dana front and rear electronic locking axles with a final drive ratio of 4.7:1. Rounding up the vintage off-roading silhouette are 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires.
In addition, all Bronco Heritage Edition variants have plaid cloth seats, a white-accented instrument panel, unique badging, and custom floor liners.
Bronco Heritage Limited
The Heritage Limited Edition trim is also available for the two-door and four-door Bronco. It also has a two-tone paint scheme but adds gloss black 17-inch wheels (with retro "dog dish" center caps) and a white lip. Ford is initially launching the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition in an exclusive Robin's Egg Blue paint with Oxford White two-tone accents. The bluish hue is a throwback to the original Arcadian Blue paint of the 1966 Bronco. Arriving in late 2023 is Yellowstone Metallic paint, a modern rendition of Ford's Praire Yellow hue launched in 1971. Lastly, Peak Blue will become available in 2024.
The Badlands package is standard to all Heritage Limited Edition Broncos and includes a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Rounding up the changes are metal Bronco fender badges and a leather and vinyl plaid interior with white and red stitching.
Bronco Sport Heritage & Heritage Limited Edition
Despite not being part of the original lineup when Ford debuted the Bronco way back when, the Escape-based Bronco Sport is launching with similar Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition trims. The former is standard with the Big Bend package and has a 181-horsepower 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine. It also gets the H.O.S.S. system (with monotube rear dampers) and five G.O.A.T. driving modes.
Meanwhile, the Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition comes standard with the Badlands package and has a potent 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-banger with 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Power goes to all four wheels using a twin-clutch rear axle system that can feed almost all engine torque to both or one rear wheel. It also has seven G.O.A.T. driving modes, including Rock Crawl and Mud/Ruts.
Style-wise, the Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited have two-tone paint, a white grille with red BRONCO lettering, white wheels, and side body stripes. Meanwhile, the cabin has plaid cloth seats, white interior trim, and a microsuede center console in an '80s throwback Navy Pier finish.
The newest Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited Edition are available to order now. The two-door and four-door Bronco Heritage models will arrive at dealerships in late 2022.