Ford's Bronco Heritage Editions Pair Retro Style With Modern Reliability

Ford has unleashed the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition trim packages for all members of the Bronco family, including the two-door, four-door, and Bronco Sport crossover. The retro-inspired styling package includes colorful two-tone paint options, vintage-inspired cosmetic upgrades, and trail-rated off-road equipment for that extra touch of old-school vibe. The American automaker is only building 1,966 units of each Heritage Limited Edition variant to celebrate the year when the iconic, first-gen Ford Bronco debuted in 1966.

"With these new Heritage and Heritage Limited Editions, we're paying respect to Bronco's roots with nods to some of the signature design cues from the first-generation vehicle, while continuing to build the Bronco Brand with more special editions that our customers want," said Mark Grueber, marketing manager of the Bronco brand.

Ford had no trouble selling all 3,500 Bronco First Edition variants in 2021. It also added the Everglades trim in early 2022 for customers who want the ultimate off-roading Bronco. The newest Heritage Editions may not be as rugged as the Everglades variant, but they have more styling-induced nostalgia than the First Edition Bronco.