How Ford's Maverick Became One Of Its Most Popular Trucks

When Henry Ford developed his magnificent Quadricycle in 1896, his very first car (to use the term rather loosely), complete with belt-and-chain system and armchair-esque seat, he started an automobile empire that would last over a century. As tends to be the case with the largest auto manufacturers, Ford's efforts extend far beyond cars alone.

The company certainly has a special touch with trucks too. The mighty F-Series, the Ford Media Center proudly crowed in a blog post at the time, became the United States' most popular truck for the 46th year running. The Ford Maverick, too, has performed incredibly well since it was first introduced.

The Maverick may be far from the largest or most powerful truck around, but that's exactly as intended. It was aimed at a specific niche in the market, and it was one that it seemed to slot into just perfectly. Let's take a closer look at this beloved smaller truck, and exactly why connoisseurs and pickup newcomers alike just couldn't resist snapping it up. Not everything Ford has created has been a success story — the infamous Edsel for instance — but this beauty was a real hit.