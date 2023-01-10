Why Ford Is Done Selling The 2023 Maverick

The Ford Maverick debuted in three well-equipped trim variants: XL, XLT, and Lariat. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a hybrid system that generates 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. Power goes to the front wheels via a standard continuously variable gearbox, while all-wheel-drive is available with the optional 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Pricing starts at under $24,000 for the base XL, about $26,000 for the mid-level XLT, and under $30,000 for the range-topping Lariat.

But for 2023, Ford has added a more rugged Tremor off-road package to the Maverick. We understand that a compact, unibody pickup won't stand a chance against its ladder frame siblings (see: Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger) in off-road environments. Still, the Tremor package is more than merely a cosmetic upgrade: it gets a bevy of dark exterior treatments, orange tow hooks, an updated grille, etc. But what matters most is what's beneath the sheet metal.

Ford USA

The Tremor package starts with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder gas engine. It includes an all-wheel drivetrain, a more rugged suspension system, a lockable differential, strengthened half-shafts, and a trail-rated gearbox cooler to better cope with challenging terrain. Moreover, the Maverick Tremor package comes with trail control, a feature that Ford refers to as "cruise control for off-road driving."

Of course, you'll need to wait long and hard for any Ford Maverick, including those equipped with the Tremor package. According to Bowen Scarff Ford, there's a strong possibility of the order books re-opening (again) in August 2023. If you can't wait, the closest alternative is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which costs about $3,000 more than the Maverick.