2023 Ford Ranger Raptor First Drive: A Pickup Fit For The Baja 1000

The first thing you need to know about Ford's 2023 Ranger Raptor is that it has a sensor for detecting when the truck is fully airborne. This then tells the new Fox suspension to turn the damping up to 11 and prepare for landing.

This isn't some sort of smart crash safety system. It's there because the new Ranger Raptor — like its bigger Raptor truck siblings — is absolutely designed to get some air.

Also new for the 2023 model, which is available in Europe now ahead of coming to the U.S. next year, is, well, pretty much everything. From the in-your-face 'FORD' branding across the grille, to the C-clamp headlights, the V6 engine, locking differentials, plush new interior and seven drive modes, including one enticingly called Baha, this truck is all-new.

It's a comprehensive redesign that makes the flagship Raptor looks more like an (only slightly) scaled-down sibling of the F-150 Raptor, not least due to the car being 3.9 inches wider than its predecessor.