2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R First Drive: Rip And Tear

In 2010, the Ford F-150 Raptor first bashed its way onto the scene Kool-Aid Man style, and just as our juicy friend did to many a brick wall, it instantly made a huge impression. It was the sport version of the already beefy and ultra-capable workhorse F-150 pickup, kitted with an off-road racing suspension and optioning the Super Duty's brawny 6.2-liter V8 to give the Raptor 411 horses of full-send power. It didn't take long at all for the Raptor to be considered "the crazy one" of the already horsepower-mad Ford family. Its moniker quickly became shorthand for an off-road ready vehicle built to the extreme, and "Raptor" versions of the Ranger and Bronco were inevitably to follow.

Alex Kalogiannis/SlashGear

When the time came to update the F-150 Raptor for its second generation, Ford saw fit to tone down a bit of the whimsy, replacing the V8 with a more sensible turbocharged V6 to highlight its EcoBoost technology. Though lighter and – more importantly – more powerful, this touch of pragmatism took a bit of the bloom off of the wild flower the Raptor was meant to be for some fans. Indeed, it conceded enough ground for Ram to let its 1500 TRX loose onto the scene, where it became the apex predator of the sport truck domain.

Ford, understandably, wasn't going to let that slide, and now, in its third generation, the Raptor's V8 heart beats once again, and does so with a vengeance within the 2023 F-150 Raptor R. Though its capability was never in question, after spending a day with the fortified pick-up in its natural habitat, it's clear that the madness is indeed back.