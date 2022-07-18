2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Horsepower Revealed From Wild Supercharged V8

Ford has taken the wraps off the F-150 Raptor R, bringing the power of a V8 supercharged engine to its well-received truck. Touted as the most powerful F-150 Raptor Ford has ever made, the new avatar of Ford's pickup is now available for pre-order, and production is slated to begin later in 2022. Unfortunately, Ford hasn't said a word about the asking price, but given the assembly schedule, it will still have an edge in road appearance compared to the Tesla Cybertruck that's slated to enter production in 2023.

Ford

The 5.2-liter supercharged V8 unit — tuned at Ford's Dearborn facility — can muster 700 raw horsepower and delivers 640 lb-ft torque; that's a hefty upgrade from the 450 horsepower and the 510 lb-ft torque figures of the standard Raptor. The automaker has also made a few tweaks to the air intake system to achieve a 66% higher air volume compared to that of the base Raptor.

The V8-powered machine is an all-black affair inside and outside, as Ford has coated everything from the bumpers and cladding to the interiors with a dark paint job. There's also some desert-inspired sticker styling around the Raptor R branding to set it apart. To further distinguish the model, Ford has extended the power dome's profile and made it a bit taller, adding an extra inch of height compared to the regular Raptor. The automaker has also added a new driver-controlled exhaust system that will let buyers tone down — or fully unleash — the engine noise.