Ford reveals 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition

It’s very common for Ford to release special versions of the iconic Mustang sports car. For 2022, the top-of-the-line in the Mustang model remains the Shelby GT500. Ford has revealed a special version of the GT500 called the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition. The Heritage Edition is designed to pay homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500.

Each Heritage Edition will be available with Brittany Blue exterior paint with two Wimbledon white exterior stripe options. The stripe options include painted over-the-top racing stripes with a unique GT500 logo. The painted stripes can be ordered in black. The second stripe option will be vinyl over-the-top racing stripes featuring a unique vinyl side stripe and GT500 logo.

Other than the Heritage Edition, the GT500 carries over in 2022 unchanged. It features a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a supercharged V-8 engine. The GT500 starts at $72,900 without the $1195 destination fee or the $2600 gas guzzler tax. The Heritage Edition package adds $2140 to the base GT500, and those who want the hand-painted stripes will add another $12,140 to the price. Unfortunately, the chances of any 2022 GT500 being sold at MSRP are slim. These cars often carry markups to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars by greedy dealerships.

Another interesting new model for 2022 is the Mustang Coastal Limited Edition. That car is only available on the 310 horsepower EcoBoost premium in fastback or convertible. The Coastal package adds 19-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels with tarnished dark-painted pockets and a unique vinyl side stripe. The car also gets fender side scoops, a black grille, pedestal rear spoiler, Coastal lighted sill plates and Coastal instrument panel badge. All Coastal Mustang models are available exclusively in Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange, or Rapid Red. The car starts at an MSRP of $32,225 without the destination fee, and the Coastal Limited Edition package costs another $1995.

Ford has confirmed that the color Code Orange is exclusively available on the GT500 for 2022. That exclusive Shelby color joins eight new colors for the entire 2022 Mustang line. The new colors include Atlas Blue Metallic, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Mischievous Purple Metallic. The Brittany Blue color is only offered on the GT500 Heritage Edition or the Coastal Edition of the Mustang.

Ford had previously announced a new Stealth Edition appearance package for the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost. However, it’s only offered on the Premium model and features a more aggressive look on the vehicle’s exterior. Stealth Edition buyers get 19-inch black wheels, black mirror caps, clear LED taillight covers, and a new high-performance rear spoiler.

2022 marks the first time the Stealth Edition package is offered, and it’s only available with specific paint colors. Paint colors that can be had with the Stealth Edition package include Shadow Black, Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, and Dark Matter. Other than the blacked-out styling, the car is the same Mustang underneath with a standard 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder producing 310 horsepower and 350 pounds-feet of torque.

For Mustang buyers wanting a V8 under the hood, the California Special is available for 2022 in fastback or convertible styles. That version of the Mustang gets special stripes and badges along with 19-inch machined alloy wheels, strut tower brace with special badging, larger front splitter, and performance rear wing. The car can also be fitted with the GT Performance Package bringing summer tires, Brembo brakes, and other tidbits to the car. Its 5.0-liter V8 makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound-foot torque with either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.