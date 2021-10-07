2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost gets a new Stealth Edition appearance package

Ford is lining up some more goodies for the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost. The new Stealth Edition appearance package is available for the Mustang EcoBoost Premium model. The package includes a more aggressive exterior kit like 19-inch Ebony Black aluminum wheels, black mirror caps, clear LED taillight covers (derived from the Mustang Ice White appearance package), and a new high-performance rear wing.

The model year 2022 is the first time for Mustang EcoBoost to receive Ford’s Stealth Edition package. The menacing vibe continues inside with matte and gloss black trimmings on the instrument panel and illuminated treadplates. Available paint colors include Shadow Black, Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, and Dark Matter. “The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once,” said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager.

Under the hood lies the same 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The available performance package raises the power output to 332 horses and throws in better brakes, sport suspension, and a shorter rear differential gear ratio, among other things.

Ford has also unveiled the 2022 California Special for the Mustang GT V8 model. Available for the Mustang GT fastback and convertible, the California Special adds vintage-inspired styling cues and a couple of performance enhancements. “Mustang owners have always loved personalizing their ride, and these new flavors of Mustang are ready to inspire and excite new enthusiasts,” continued Owens.

The new Mustang GT California Special gets rear fender scoops, side racing stripes, and a blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb mesh and GT/CS badging similar to the original Cali Special from 1968. In addition, the trunk also gets a California Special badge in black and red script. Other goodies include 19-inch machined alloy wheels, a strut tower brace with Cali Special badging, a larger front splitter, a performance rear wing, and a spoiler delete for convertible models.

In addition, the Mustang GT Cali Special is also available with the GT Performance Package. The package includes staggered 19×9 and 19×9.5 performance wheels wrapped in Pirelli summer tires, Brembo six-piston front brakes, heavy-duty front springs, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and new software tuning for the stability control and power steering. Also standard is a front sub-frame V-brace, a larger tubular rear sway bar, and a bespoke strut tower brace to improve handling and stability further.

Of course, the Ford Mustang GT gets a 5.0-liter V8 engine with 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. The standard gearbox is a six-speed manual, but you can opt for the optional 10-speed automatic if you prefer fiddling with a lever instead of a stick.

The 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Stealth Edition and Mustang GT California Special will arrive at US dealerships in early 2022, but the order books will open near the end of this year. Pricing remains forthcoming.