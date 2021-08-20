Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package is a Fox body throwback

Ford announced the new Ice White Edition Appearance Package is available on vehicles in the Mustang family for 2022. The Mustang family includes the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle, Mustang EcoBoost Premium, and Mustang GT Premium. The white appearance package is meant to remind Ford fans of the iconic triple white 1993 Fox body Mustang.

While the Mustang from 1993 was a convertible featuring white paint, white wheels, a white interior, and a white convertible top. The modern Ice White Edition Appearance Package is only offered on coupe versions of the cars. On the Ice White Edition Mustang Mach-E, the EV is painted in Star White Metallic Tri-Coat combined with Star White mirror caps and wheel lip moldings.

The front grille gets an Oxford White pony badge which also appears between the tail lamps. Unique wheels are 19-inches in diameter with machined faces, and Oxford White painted pockets. The electric vehicle has light space gray seats with a silver hex-patterned instrument panel and a pony badge in Oxford White on the steering wheel. Fans will be able to order the EV this fall, with models arriving at showrooms early in 2022.

The Ice White Edition Mustang Coupe is available on the EcoBoost and GT Premium fastback models. The car features Oxford White paint with heritage-inspired 19×9-inch wheels painted in the same color with machined surface pockets. It also features Oxford White pony badges and fender badging, as well as Oxford White leather seat inserts and door panels.

Some of the interior is covered in black, making for an attractive contrast. The dash has aluminum trim along with white accent stitching on the center console, door panels, shifter boot, headrests, and more. Ice White Edition Mustangs will land at dealers in early 2022. Pricing for the appearance package is unknown.