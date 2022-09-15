The Ford Mustang: Every Generation Of The Iconic Pony Car Explained

When Henry Ford introduced the Model T, he set his company on a course that would have transformative effects on not just the automotive industry, but also on society at large. The proliferation of the automobile put people on the move and allowed the transition from the era of industrial expansion to one of technological expansion. In many ways, the automobile is the cornerstone of modern life.

Many years later, Ford gave us another automobile that brought on a softer revolution in travel. This was not a transformational change in society, but a change in how we view the purpose of the car. Cars had long been used for their utilitarian purpose, as well as for pleasure driving. However, there long seemed to be a fairly strong divide between a sporting, fast car, and one to be used for everyday purposes. If you wanted one, you were denied the other. When Ford brought us the 1964 ½ Mustang, it changed perceptions by bringing fun in a practical and affordable package. The Mustang could be used on the track on the weekends, and still be appropriate for dropping the kids off at school on Monday. The Mustang established an all-new category of car known as the "pony car."

After selling millions of Mustangs, Ford is forging ahead with the pony car, and sales remain strong. It is one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet, and most Americans have ridden in a Mustang at some time in their lives. As we look forward to the unveiling of the next generation of Mustang, let's look back at what got us to this point.