Here's Why One Of The Slowest Mustangs Ever Made Was The Most Important

It's safe to say that the Mustang is one of the most famous cars to ever sport Ford's blue oval and quite possibly one of the most iconic vehicles ever made. Since 1964, Ford has made literally millions of them. The success of the Mustang can't be overstated. Today, other Ford vehicles, like the Mustang Mach-E use the moniker despite sharing very little in common with the namesake. But the title carries weight.

For almost 60 years, Mustangs have scarcely disappeared from conversations about popular American performance and muscle cars. Today, Mustangs are available with an efficient turbocharged 2.3L four-cylinder engine up to an absolutely unhinged supercharged 5.2L V8 found in the Shelby GT500 that can melt the rear tires with 760 horsepower. If you just want to cruise around in a convertible, or go drag racing, there's a Mustang for everyone.

Despite its golden reputation, however, the Mustang name hasn't always been associated with the best Ford has to offer.