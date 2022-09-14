The 2024 Ford Mustang Dashboard Is A Shock

Car dashboards and gauge clusters are hardly something people — except for the most die-hard car enthusiasts — get excited about. Ford may stand a chance of changing that with the new, seventh-generation 2024 Mustang, though, and it could give long-standing pony car fans a shock in the process. The current Mustang features traditional gauges in a fairly conventional layout: a tachometer, a speedometer, a small screen in the middle for readouts, and an infotainment screen to the driver's right.

The new Mustang is something else entirely, and propels the Mustang squarely into the 21st century. For starters, half of the dashboard is covered in one giant rectangular piece of glass that encompasses two displays: one serves as the instrument cluster and the other serves as the infotainment screen. Ford also notes in their press release that the software running the display supposed being continually upgraded.

Ford

Ford says that the screens will be able to provide real-time renderings of the Mustang as you're driving, borrowing technology straight out a video game. "We're taking advantage of every pixel," Craig Sandvig, the Mustang's interaction design manager, explains. "We can be creative in showing necessary driving information and give the driver control of selecting colors, classic Mustang gauges or even 'calm' screen where only minimal details are displayed." Powering it all is the Unreal engine, no stranger now to dashboards, the same that professional game designers use to power titles on the latest consoles.