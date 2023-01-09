2023 Ford Bronco Everglades Review: Ready To Rumble

There are two reactions to climbing into the Ford Bronco, particularly if it's the Everglades trim, with its factory-installed Warn winch, exhaust snorkel, and decals acting as depth markers for river wading. The first is to roll your eyes at how silly and unnecessary it all is. When would you need to use any of this, realistically? What fantasy are you trying to indulge in with all of these accessories?

The second is feeling a rush of excitement as you can't wait to put all of it to use. Your mind instantly thinks of all the attaching you could do with the tow hooks, you think about the last terrible storm in your area and how handy this Bronco would have been if you had it then. Think of the trees you could've moved out of the road, you'd be a hero. When was the last time it flooded, around here, come to think of it? Having a truck with a high wading depth would be pretty nice if that happened again. Oh, and that snorkel! All it reminds me of is fording a river in Oregon Trail. We should find a river. Let's ford it. We have to! This is a Ford!

... and so on. Like many off-road-capable vehicles, particularly with a strong overlanding legacy like the Land Rover Defender or Jeep Wrangler, the potential for all the extraordinary capability the Bronco comes with is the general appeal. It's not practical in a civil environment, but go beyond the boundaries and it's right at home. In that regard, buying a utility vehicle feels rebellious, adding to the allure.