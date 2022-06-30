2022 Bentley Bentayga S Review: Money Torques

Really, though, it's inside that Bentley shows its true colors. Skeptics of the British automaker's corpulent price tags may question some of the Porsche and Audi similarities under the sheet metal, but it really only takes a few minutes in the cabin to understand what you're paying for. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that you almost appreciate a Bentley most when it's parked up and you can focus on where, exactly, you're sitting.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As with the exterior, there's a huge selection of hides, wood veneers, and metal options. In Bentayga S form, which includes a duo-tone color split and splashes of Alcantara; my review car had paired Portland dark blue leather with a creamier contrast, Piano Black trim, and real metal for the distinctive vent pulls and other controls. It all looks — and feels, and even smells — like craftspeople were involved in its construction, and with good reason. They were.

The second-generation Bentayga addressed most of the tech quibbles lingering around its predecessor, including a 10.9-inch touchscreen running a variant of Audi's infotainment, while those in the back get a diminutive pop-out tablet remote for control over their seats, climate, lighting, and other features. This particular Bentayga S came in the five-seat Comfort spec, with a three-seat rear bench; you can also get a four-seat version with two, more upscale rear seats, divided by a center console.