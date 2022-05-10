Bentley's Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Has Rear Seats Fit For A Private Jet

Bentley's SUV is its most popular model, and now those wanting extra space to stretch out in the rear are getting a new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase with a lavishly enlarged cabin. The latest iteration of the second-generation SUV, it promises not only space but smarter and more comfortable seats, too, without compromising on the driving dynamics familiar from the standard Bentayga.

Bentley

That means the introduction of rear-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride, alongside the 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine with its 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Though the focus may be on even fancier chauffeuring, this is no slow-poke. Zero-60 mph arrives in 4.5 seconds, Bentley says, and the Bentayga EWB will rocket all the way to a top speed of 180 mph.