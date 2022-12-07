2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: Hybrid SUV Offers Greener Go-Anywhere

You don't know you need it until you need it. That's the thing about trucks and SUVs: vehicles that have come to dominate sales in recent years, despite no shortage of criticism for being far, far more than most drivers require (and, frankly, than most urban areas can accommodate). Traditionally thirsty for fuel, they're often derided for being excessive and underutilized.

To shift the needle back, Jeep has been progressively electrifying its line-up of SUVs. We'll have to wait a while longer for the first all-electric Jeep models — they're due in 2024, in the shape of the Recon and Wrangler EVs — but there are now several plug-in hybrid versions offered under the 4xe brand.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The promise is, like PHEVs before, the emissions-free quiet of electric, with the reassurance and backup of a gas engine. You pay for that combination, mind: though the Wrangler 4xe starts at $54,735 (plus $1,795 destination), the Rubicon trim you see here kicks off at $60,980, and the flagship High Altitude at a whopping $63,015.

Rated for 21 miles on battery power alone, the Wrangler 4xe isn't going to give Tesla or Polestar any sleepless nights when it comes to EPA rankings. All the same, there's something to be said about having a proper SUV on the driveway.