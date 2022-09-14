2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe Goes Silent Off-Road

Off-roading fans are about to have a new cleaner energy option for their next adventure: the Willys variant of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The upcoming model will offer the equivalent of 49 mpg, according to Jeep, which says the 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe will offer a mixture of retro-inspired design elements and modern features, including everything from LED headlamps to the automaker's hybrid propulsion system.

Jeep

Jeep diehards will be pleased to know the Willys 4xe will, among other things, sport a generously-sized Willys decal on the hood so that everyone around will know it's the vintage-inspired variant. The back end of the Jeep also has a large decal that announces the vehicle is a PHEV. These visual proclamations are joined by what Jeep calls "authentic retro cues," not to mention the make and Trail Rated badges. The Willys 4xe certainly doesn't lack in the style department, but that's only the start of its appeal.

Jeep

In addition to the various performance capabilities one would expect from a rugged Jeep, the model also packs some of the features that come with an electric vehicle, not the least of which is the ability to switch over to a fully-electric mode for operating the Wrangler entirely on battery power — though, as is the nature of a PHEV, it doesn't get much range. There's also the torque power EVs are known for, and on the financial side of things, Jeep notes that buyers in the U.S. can take advantage of a $7,500 tax credit to help blunt the model's hefty starting price of $53,995, which doesn't include the additional $1,595 destination fee.