Jeep Shows What Its All-Electric Recon And Wagoneer SUVs Will Look Like

Jeep is one of the many companies trying to carve out a chunk of the electric vehicle market. They have set the ambitious goal of becoming "the leading electrified SUV brand in the world" and looking at their competition, Jeep has a tough road ahead. Boosting their chances are the upcoming electric Recon and Wagoneer SUVs which will be going head to head with the popular Hyundai Ioniq, and the iconic Mustang Mach E.

The company, which evolved from gas-guzzling military vehicles that gave the allies added mobility during World War II, aims to be producing nothing but electric cars for the European market by 2030. Its U.S. target is less ambitious, but Jeep still wants at least half of its vehicles produced for the American market to be all-electric by 2030.

Recently, Jeep gave us a glimpse into the future and showed us what its new range of electric vehicles will look like. Although performance is a key factor with SUVs, Jeep has a strong brand image. Fans that are happy ditching fossil fuels will have a hard time crossing over if the new vehicles have nothing in common with the Jeeps they love. However, if the styling makes sense then some may embrace the new models — regardless of what is under the hood.