Jeep Shows What Its All-Electric Recon And Wagoneer SUVs Will Look Like
Jeep is one of the many companies trying to carve out a chunk of the electric vehicle market. They have set the ambitious goal of becoming "the leading electrified SUV brand in the world" and looking at their competition, Jeep has a tough road ahead. Boosting their chances are the upcoming electric Recon and Wagoneer SUVs which will be going head to head with the popular Hyundai Ioniq, and the iconic Mustang Mach E.
The company, which evolved from gas-guzzling military vehicles that gave the allies added mobility during World War II, aims to be producing nothing but electric cars for the European market by 2030. Its U.S. target is less ambitious, but Jeep still wants at least half of its vehicles produced for the American market to be all-electric by 2030.
Recently, Jeep gave us a glimpse into the future and showed us what its new range of electric vehicles will look like. Although performance is a key factor with SUVs, Jeep has a strong brand image. Fans that are happy ditching fossil fuels will have a hard time crossing over if the new vehicles have nothing in common with the Jeeps they love. However, if the styling makes sense then some may embrace the new models — regardless of what is under the hood.
The Jeeps have received a bit of an update
The Wagoneer is part of a line that stepped away from the more classic Jeep profile, and its electric version may leave the more hardcore fans a bit disappointed. The vehicle's styling is a bit more futuristic than the classic Jeep. Gone is the square front, harsh edges, and rugged look of the classic offroad vehicle. Instead, you'll find the sort of rounded look commonplace in more recent motors.
If the Jeep badges were removed, you may think the Wagoneer is closer to something like a Range Rover than a true Jeep. Though again, that could also be applied to other cars from this series, the electric version just sees a further evolution of this look. Jeep claims the design is "driven by aerodynamic efficiency," and that line of thinking is clear to see when you look at the Wagoneer.
However, Jeep lovers shouldn't abandon hope. The Recon retains its classic Jeep look, despite the hop to electric. While the corners are a little bit rounded, you'll still get the same bulky square box you know and love, with even more torque. The "one-touch powertop" along with the "removable doors and glass" may be the standout feature of the Recon, and almost gives the vehicle that classic topless Jeep look — with the frame taking the place of the iconic roll bars. Reservations for the all-electric Wagoneer and Recon can be placed in early 2023, with the vehicles expected to go into production in 2024.