Why The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got A Major Price Increase
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a strange car. Fans of muscle cars tend to romanticize the engine more than any other part. As Dodge recently discovered, taking that engine away leads to a bit of a backlash from the vehicle's core demographic. But with the Mach-E, Ford's electric SUV version of the Mustang, things have been going pretty well. Ford says sales of the Mach-E were up over 74% in July, and overall, Ford EV sales increased by around 169%. The electric Mustang has undoubtedly weathered the petrolhead backlash, but a new challenge has emerged. The big question is, can it survive a pretty significant price hike?
The price of the basic model has jumped by $3,000 to $46,895, while a car from the GT Extended Range will cost you just under $70,000. However, in recent years the problem with Ford's electric vehicles hasn't been the price tag. Customers have found it difficult to get hold of one in the first place, no matter what the sticker on the window says. The good news is, Ford is re-opening their order list for the Mach-E, so potential customers can now pick their car, customize it, pay a deposit, and take possession of it whenever it eventually rolls off the production line.
For the higher price, Ford is now throwing its Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology and a "complimentary" three-month trial of Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving and 360-degree camera. Two features that are obviously built into the car, yet only unlocked through a subscription. Because that sort of sales strategy always goes down well. If you have a 2022 Mustang Mach-E on order, Ford says you will receive a "private offer" allowing you to switch to the 2023 model.
Other Ford EVs have also had a price bump
The Mustang Mach-E isn't the only vehicle in Ford's electric range that has recently seen its price increase. Earlier this month, another electrified version of a Ford classic, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, saw the price of its basic model jump by more than $7,000 when compared to the 2022 model. The electric truck has been hard to get hold of over the last few years. The global semiconductor shortage has heavily restricted the number of vehicles rolling off Ford's production lines, and electric models like the F-150 Lightning have been the hardest hit. In addition to the limited supply, demand for the electric-powered pickup has also skyrocketed — which may be why Ford felt comfortable jacking up the price.
While an increase of almost 20% on the previous year's sticker price may seem extreme, that's nothing compared to what some dealerships were caught charging for Ford's most desirable EVs. Some F-150 Lightnings were spotted priced as high as $150,000, and this blatant price gouging prompted a strong response from Ford. A string of threats was issued, including a promise to levy a fine against any dealerships caught selling their demonstration models. Ford even went as far as threatening to switch to an online sales-only model for their electric cars.