Why The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got A Major Price Increase

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a strange car. Fans of muscle cars tend to romanticize the engine more than any other part. As Dodge recently discovered, taking that engine away leads to a bit of a backlash from the vehicle's core demographic. But with the Mach-E, Ford's electric SUV version of the Mustang, things have been going pretty well. Ford says sales of the Mach-E were up over 74% in July, and overall, Ford EV sales increased by around 169%. The electric Mustang has undoubtedly weathered the petrolhead backlash, but a new challenge has emerged. The big question is, can it survive a pretty significant price hike?

The price of the basic model has jumped by $3,000 to $46,895, while a car from the GT Extended Range will cost you just under $70,000. However, in recent years the problem with Ford's electric vehicles hasn't been the price tag. Customers have found it difficult to get hold of one in the first place, no matter what the sticker on the window says. The good news is, Ford is re-opening their order list for the Mach-E, so potential customers can now pick their car, customize it, pay a deposit, and take possession of it whenever it eventually rolls off the production line.

For the higher price, Ford is now throwing its Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology and a "complimentary" three-month trial of Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving and 360-degree camera. Two features that are obviously built into the car, yet only unlocked through a subscription. Because that sort of sales strategy always goes down well. If you have a 2022 Mustang Mach-E on order, Ford says you will receive a "private offer" allowing you to switch to the 2023 model.