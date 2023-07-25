2024 Ford Mustang GT First Drive: Bigger Burnouts, Better Balance

The Mustang's interior gets the brunt of the big interior changes, with an almost overwhelming amount of digital real estate immediately noticeable when you open the door. Yes, that's a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and 13.2-inch central multimedia screen, all housed in one curved display that really dominates the dash.

The good news here is that the Mustang's optional mega-tech display works well. Powered by the Unreal Engine gaming processor, the gauge cluster's graphics are high-res and snappy, with visual skins tied to the various drive modes, as well as a retro '80s Fox Body Mustang look. The Sync 4 software housed in the infotainment display is simple to use, and the icons are large enough that you can easily operate the system at a quick glance while driving. Don't want to use Ford's native interface? Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly.

However, the bad news is that, overall, the Mustang's interior is pretty drab. Some of the black leather surfaces feel nice, but other plastics are hollow and hard to the touch. You also sit pretty low behind the steering wheel, with outward visibility made worse by the tall screens. At least the seats are comfortable, and have optional heating and cooling. The back seats aren't total penalty boxes, either, though headroom is in short supply. Well, unless you get the convertible.