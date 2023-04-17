2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Everything We Know So Far

Since its birth in 1965, the Ford Mustang has been an iconic entry into the American automaker's lineup. While it's had its ups and downs over its nearly 60 years in production, the Mustang has always had a singular air about them, and after Carroll Shelby convinced Ford to let him turn the "secretary's car," as he once called it, into something beefier and more impressive on race day, Mustangs have pursued greatness, both on the track and in the hearts of collectors. That pursuit has led to a number of one-offs and limited production runs, some designed with power in mind, and others just unique versions of the classic pony car.

With the recent launch of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford introduced a new version of a classic, a fully electric crossover that bears the Mustang name. In keeping with that theme, Ford introduced the Dark Horse – a performance-minded line of seventh-generation Mustangs that are more focused on power, speed, and taking Ford back to being "First On Race Day." Announced alongside track variants and upcoming participation in several racing series, Ford looks to regain prominence in racing worldwide with the Dark Horse line. Here's what we know so far about the newest version of the Ford Mustang, the Dark Horse.