2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: Reasons To Like An Affordable Electric Pony

Debate still rages over whether the Mach-E is worthy of the Mustang brand. Whether you see the EV as a cynical ploy by Ford to cash in on badge cachet, a compelling evolution of what driver engagement feels like, or — perhaps most likely — a little of both, there's no denying that the car still turns heads. The design is slick and sleek, and visual tricks like the floating two-tone roof help ensure rear seat headroom without sacrificing a curvy silhouette.

This Mustang Mach-E Select RWD is basically the cheapest flavor of the EV that Ford offers. It comes with the standard range battery — a 70 kW pack — and is rear-wheel drive. While Ford offers the eAWD (electric all-wheel drive) dual motor configuration as an option on the Select trim, if you want a bigger battery you'll have to step up to the Premium trim.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It means you get an EPA-rated 247 miles of range with the RWD car, or 224 miles with the eAWD version. That's midway between Volkswagen's ID.4 Standard RWD, rated for 209 miles with its 62 kWh battery, and the ID.4 Pro RWD, rated for 275 miles with an 82 kWh battery. The Polestar 2 single-motor is only offered with a 78 kWh battery and is rated for up to 270 miles of range.

While a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will do zero to 60 mph in a mere 3.8 seconds — faster, it's worth noting, than a Mustang Mach 1 with its old-school V8 gas engine — the Select RWD is more mainstream. 5.8 seconds to do the zero to 60 dash is still respectable, though, even if your internal organs won't feel rearrangement levels of force when you bury the accelerator.