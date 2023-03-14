Ford's Mustang Mach-E Gets Two New Features On Its BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving System

Ford is bringing two widely requested updates to Mustang Mach-E drivers' BlueCruise active driving assistance system (ADAS). Starting March 14, the latest ADAS update — BlueCruise 1.2 — will incorporate a hands-free lane change feature, as well as a repositioning option, allowing drivers to set preferences for the car's location on the road relative to traffic.

According to Ford Authority, BlueCruise has had a challenging rollout over the past several months. While Ford originally announced the upgrades in September 2022, customers have been waiting to properly get their hands on the product. In an interview with The Verge, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that its previous tiered system "was not going to work."

This latest announcement seems to indicate that Ford has successfully reconfigured its update process to deliver the promised features. That's good news for drivers of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's quirky battery-electric sports car/SUV. As of March 14, all the features of BlueCruise 1.2 should be available and ready for use on the road.