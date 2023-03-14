Ford's Mustang Mach-E Gets Two New Features On Its BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving System
Ford is bringing two widely requested updates to Mustang Mach-E drivers' BlueCruise active driving assistance system (ADAS). Starting March 14, the latest ADAS update — BlueCruise 1.2 — will incorporate a hands-free lane change feature, as well as a repositioning option, allowing drivers to set preferences for the car's location on the road relative to traffic.
According to Ford Authority, BlueCruise has had a challenging rollout over the past several months. While Ford originally announced the upgrades in September 2022, customers have been waiting to properly get their hands on the product. In an interview with The Verge, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that its previous tiered system "was not going to work."
This latest announcement seems to indicate that Ford has successfully reconfigured its update process to deliver the promised features. That's good news for drivers of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's quirky battery-electric sports car/SUV. As of March 14, all the features of BlueCruise 1.2 should be available and ready for use on the road.
Step into the blue
Despite struggles with the listed features, BlueCruise has been consistently well-received by Ford drivers and the automotive press. Ford Authority reported 186,000 downloads of BlueCruise — and its sister service Lincoln ActiveGlide — since its release. Consumer Reports rated BlueCruise as the best ADAS it had yet reviewed, while the New York Times sang its praises relative to Tesla's Full Self-Driving.
Now that the full suite of driver assist features have been added, BlueCruise qualifies as a Level 2 ADAS, functioning as situational support for drivers rather than delivering autonomous travel.
"Systems like BlueCruise are an important advancement that can help make driving easier and less stressful," according to Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports, "But they don't make cars self-driving at all. Instead, they create a new way of collaboratively driving with the computers in your car."
To that end, Ford BlueCruise 1.2 is sure to be a welcome update for Ford owners. The specified features may not actually drive the car, but as long as they work as promised, they could improve both the safety and comfort of motorists' daily drive.