Ford Beats GM And Tesla For Best Active Driving Assistance System

Several years ago, cruise control was just about all you got when it came to driver assistance features. Then, systems like lane assist and automatic emergency braking came along. Now, with systems like Ford's BlueCruise and Super Cruise from General Motors, cars are able to steer, brake, and accelerate themselves while cruising down the highway. These systems take advantage of the array of sensors that are present on many modern cars. Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features recently came under fire after the system's capabilities were reportedly exaggerated in a demo video from 2016.

As connected vehicles, especially EVs become commonplace and artificial intelligence technology gets better, the systems will start improving at a rapid rate. But in 2023, which system is the best on the market? According to Consumer Reports, most major manufacturers have some form of Active Driving Assistance system, and the best one it tested not only trounced Tesla but beat out General Motors as well.