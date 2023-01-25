Ford Beats GM And Tesla For Best Active Driving Assistance System
Several years ago, cruise control was just about all you got when it came to driver assistance features. Then, systems like lane assist and automatic emergency braking came along. Now, with systems like Ford's BlueCruise and Super Cruise from General Motors, cars are able to steer, brake, and accelerate themselves while cruising down the highway. These systems take advantage of the array of sensors that are present on many modern cars. Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features recently came under fire after the system's capabilities were reportedly exaggerated in a demo video from 2016.
As connected vehicles, especially EVs become commonplace and artificial intelligence technology gets better, the systems will start improving at a rapid rate. But in 2023, which system is the best on the market? According to Consumer Reports, most major manufacturers have some form of Active Driving Assistance system, and the best one it tested not only trounced Tesla but beat out General Motors as well.
Tesla drives itself to seventh place
Out of the 12 driver assistance programs Consumer Reports tested, Ford's BlueCruise system won handily. General Motors came in second place and Tesla, the most recognized system (for maybe the wrong reasons) finished in seventh place. The systems were rated and given a score based on their capabilities, how they kept the driver engaged, ease of use, and other factors. After all, if a driver assistance system isn't easy to use, or requires a doctorate in engineering to use, chances are the system won't get used much.
The result is surprising as Tesla's Autopilot system has dominated the discussion for years and General Motors' entire corporate mission in recent years has shifted to advancing driving technology. So the next time you're shopping for a car with the best driver assistance feature, take an extra look at what the Blue Oval is up to. According to Ford, BlueCruise is optionally available on 2023 models of the Mach-E, the F-150, the F-150 Lightning, and the Expedition.