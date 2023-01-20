Elon Musk Reportedly Oversaw Staged Tesla Self-Driving Demo

The Tesla "Full Self Driving" feature is one of the brand's biggest draws for potential consumers. According to Tesla, the $15,000 feature allows the car to change lanes automatically, park itself, stop at appropriate places and times in traffic, and generally make life easier for the driver.

It's important to note, that despite the moniker of "Full Self-Driving," Tesla states:

"The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous" and "The activation and use of these features are dependent on achieving reliability far in excess of human drivers as demonstrated by billions of miles of experience, as well as regulatory approval ..."

In 2016, according to Bloomberg, Tesla released a Full Self-Driving demo video. The video showed the feature's impressive capabilities, and that maybe fully autonomous driving was closer than the public had thought. The video served to build up hype for Tesla, and the seemingly magical technology it had came years before every other manufacturer's version of self-driving. But as new details come to light, the Tesla and Elon Musk may not have been as forthcoming as the general public believed.