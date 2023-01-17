Shocking Tesla Engineer Testimony Alleges That Autopilot Video Was Staged

Tesla's Autopilot troubles are not going away anytime soon, it seems. The latest turn of events comes in the form of court testimony from senior Tesla engineer Ashok Elluswamy, who claims that a 2016 promotional video for the automaker's Autopilot system was staged and therefore misleading (via Reuters).

Elluswamy, who was director of Autopilot software at the company, said during a deposition that the Model X shown in the video wasn't actually driving itself using the company's proprietary Autopilot tech. Notably, the testimony claims that it was at Musk's request that Tesla's team shot the "demonstration of the system's capabilities" and pushed it publicly. The core premise of Tesla's autonomous suite is that it can automatically execute tasks like braking, steering, and lane change, among other things.

However, the Tesla Model X shown in the video was reportedly moving along a pre-programmed path with 3D map schematics already fed into the systems. The video in question is still listed on Tesla's website at the time of writing, and it was even shared on Twitter by CEO Elon Musk at one point. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched two investigations into separate incidents last month that allegedly involved Tesla cars with driver assistance systems enabled. Additionally, video of a Tesla on Autopilot crashing and injuring nine people surfaced earlier this month.