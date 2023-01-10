Watch The Shocking Moment A Self-Driving Tesla Causes A Huge Crash Injuring 9 People

On paper, Teslas boast many safety features alongside some of the most advanced driver aids available. These aids include things like a full self-driving option, which could prevent accidents by removing factors like human error and a lack of concentration. However, machines can make mistakes, too, as one Tesla driver and nine people behind him recently found out.

Crashes aren't the only thing that has put a question mark on the electric vehicle manufacturer's safety record. There have been many high-profile news stories related to Tesla EVs either exploding or catching fire over the past decade — though data does suggest a Tesla is less likely to go up in flames than a conventional vehicle.

Then there are recalls related to safety concerns. Again, this isn't exclusive to Teslas. Manufacturers regularly issue recalls relating to faults with airbags, wipers, or even brakes. Many Tesla recalls are also software related, meaning the fix can be as simple as installing an update. While the fix is simple, the consequences of some code going a bit wrong can be dire, as one Tesla owner discovered on Thanksgiving when his car apparently caused a major accident on San Francisco's Bay Bridge.