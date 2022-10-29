Why Electric Vehicles Catch Fire And Why It's So Difficult To Stop

Electric vehicles certainly aren't a new concept, but new technologies and increased concern for both the environment and future generations have meant adoption and interest in electric vehicles has only increased over the last decade (via Clean Technica). What's more, between initiatives like the Net Zero 2030 plan put in motion by the U.K. and the EV tax rebates made popular in the U.S., we're only going to see EV adoption skyrocket in the coming years.

As with all new technologies, there are bound to be some teething issues and more questions than answers. One such issue that has received a lot of negative coverage from opponents to EV adoption involves the fire hazard that lithium-ion batteries pose. Everyone knows the combination of gasoline and fire equals danger, but unless you're in the know, you may have no idea what exactly causes electric battery fires at all, why they are so difficult to put out, and — most importantly — how to stop them.