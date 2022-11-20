Tesla Model Y And Model 3 Recall Covers 321,000 EVs, But The Fix Is Simple

Tesla has announced a new vehicle recall, and if you feel like you have deja vu, there's a reason: the automaker just recalled close to 30,000 of its Model X cars in the U.S. on Friday. This new recall, which was published only a day later, involves some of the company's Model Y and Model 3 EVs, though it is limited to customers in the United States. If you own a Tesla, you're probably getting used to this sort of announcement.

The automaker is no stranger to recalls, something that has earned the popular EV manufacturer its fair share of criticism. These aren't even the first recalls this month — back on November 8, Elon Musk's company recalled around 40,000 of its EVs in the U.S. because of an issue that could potentially result in loss of power steering. That itself was preceded by a recall of around 24,000 vehicles, though that particular one — which occurred in late October — was unique as far as Tesla recalls go because it required a physical repair (via Reuters). Most Tesla recalls are as simple as connecting to the internet, and this latest one is no exception.