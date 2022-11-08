Tesla Recalls 40,000 EVs Over Power Steering Issue Triggered By Potholes

It looks like another challenging week for Elon Musk. Amid the ongoing Twitter drama, Musk's more reliable meal ticket has also hit a sadly literal bump in the road. Tesla has just announced a recall of over 40,000 of its vehicles in the U.S. due to an onboard software calibration issue. In its pre-recall form, that software can completely deactivate a Tesla's power steering assist when it runs over a pothole or particularly rough road surface.

Tesla's latest recall affects Models S and X in model years ranging from 2017 to 2021. All affected cars will require a complete software update to be safe to drive (via Tesla). According to Tesla, the software update should fully resolve the problem. That update has already been remotely installed on 97% of eligible cars, significantly limiting the potential danger. According to the automaker, there have been 314 alerts triggered so far by the power steering glitch, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported. That's the good news.