Long-Time Tesla Critic Alleges Twitter Rejected His Ad For Political Violation

Twitter may be in its death throes, depending on who you listen to. The social media platform — which is currently in the midst of ad drama that has seen Tesla rivals as well as ad marketing giants slowly making an exit — now faces another policy-related storm, and this one comes straight from one of Tesla's most vocal opponents. The Dawn Project, which has a history of targeting Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology over alleged serious safety issues, claims that Twitter unfairly pulled its ad that aimed to draw attention to the system's supposed risks. Dan O'Dowd, a billionaire software engineer who is also the mind behind The Dawn Project, told The Verge that Twitter rejected a paid ad criticizing Tesla's controversial technology, citing political advertisement policy violations.

Twitter mentions on its support page that it prohibits the promotion of political content globally. The company broadly defines non-acceptable political ads as something that contains "political content, including appeals for votes, solicitations of financial support, and advocacy for or against any of the above-listed types of political content." The ban also covers political figures, organizations, and even elected officials. However, the latest enforcement is rather interesting as it involves Tesla, the company from which Elon Musk draws most of his wealth. The ad rejection also comes at a tumultuous time when Twitter's policies are evolving rapidly, especially those regarding making fun of its new CEO Elon Musk.