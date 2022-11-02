Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 Is Actually A Big Deal
Tesla has finally rolled out the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta following a small delay, and it brings with it a long list of improvements. Of particular note are adjustments that address some issues beta testers had reported with the previous version, and the result seems to be — based on some initial feedback from testers on social media, at least — a noticeable increase in FSD's capabilities on the road.
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69.3 drives like a boss. No steering wheels or pedals were harmed in the making of this video.$TSLA @elonmusk https://t.co/lKsVya1TWF pic.twitter.com/OSsq6Pe2gJ
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 2, 2022
Tesla's Full Self-Driving platform is, of course, the set of autonomous features that enable EVs equipped with the system to perform many actions on their own. Though drivers are still required to stay alert and ready to take over the car at any time, FSD does serve as a tantalizing example of what commutes of the near future may be like.
According to Tesla, FSD adds a beta traffic and stop sign control feature in addition to the capabilities offered under Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot, the combination of which includes Summon and Smart Summon, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Autosteer, Navigate on Autopilot, and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control. This new beta release doesn't add any new features to FSD; rather, it improves the capabilities already available.
Tesla FSD 10.69.3 beta optimizes existing features
Among other things, Tesla has addressed the complaints surrounding lane changes. According to Teslarati, FSD beta testers reported issues with the previous software version, stating that, for example, the EVs would sometimes fail to get into the turn lane or would select the wrong lane for an upcoming turn. That would, understandably, be annoying at best. The latest beta addresses the complaints, however, as the release notes show adjustments and improvements that target both velocity error and lane selection. Drivers may also notice improvements when using FSD in environments that have lower-visibility conditions.
Of particular interest is a tweet Elon Musk published about the new software release. Twitter user "TesLatino" praised the 10.69.3 release in a tweet, saying "today has been so different, that I may actually start posting my experiences of using [FSD] again soon. Holy h*ll, it has been fantastic today." In a response to the tweet, Musk said that the update is "a major release posing as a minor release." He did note, however, that there is "still a fair bit of polish to be done" to version 10.69.3. Tesla owners who have FSD can read the full release notes at NotATeslaApp. It's unclear how many Tesla EVs with FSD have received the beta, but it should be rolling out to a greater number of external testers in the coming days.