Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 Is Actually A Big Deal

Tesla has finally rolled out the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta following a small delay, and it brings with it a long list of improvements. Of particular note are adjustments that address some issues beta testers had reported with the previous version, and the result seems to be — based on some initial feedback from testers on social media, at least — a noticeable increase in FSD's capabilities on the road.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69.3 drives like a boss. No steering wheels or pedals were harmed in the making of this video.$TSLA @elonmusk https://t.co/lKsVya1TWF pic.twitter.com/OSsq6Pe2gJ — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 2, 2022

Tesla's Full Self-Driving platform is, of course, the set of autonomous features that enable EVs equipped with the system to perform many actions on their own. Though drivers are still required to stay alert and ready to take over the car at any time, FSD does serve as a tantalizing example of what commutes of the near future may be like.

According to Tesla, FSD adds a beta traffic and stop sign control feature in addition to the capabilities offered under Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot, the combination of which includes Summon and Smart Summon, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Autosteer, Navigate on Autopilot, and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control. This new beta release doesn't add any new features to FSD; rather, it improves the capabilities already available.