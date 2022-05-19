Tesla's Latest Self-Driving Update Is A Game-Changer

Tesla has released a new beta update for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, and it's a big one. The update, which carries the build number v10.12, brings a whole bunch of upgrades for the EVs' turn-taking systems when FSD is enabled. To start, the release notes mention that Tesla has improved the underlying framework that is involved in decision-making for taking left turns. The EV-maker has refined the response of modeling objects, helping the system process noisy data more efficiently.

Another notable change introduced by the update is that the frequency of attempts at taking an uncomfortable turn has been lowered, thanks to an upgraded object future prediction system when changing lanes. It is worth noting here that the lane-changing feature packaged with the FSD bundle has already attracted scrutiny in Europe and might be deemed illegal in the region, according to a report from Stern. As for the left turn woes, a drone video from last year showed a Tesla on an FSD beta build taking an unprotected left turn, prompting concerns in the U.S. as well.

The update also upgrades the lane neural network architecture in order to enhance the safety of turns at crossing traffic. With the addition of 180,000 new video recordings to the training data cache, Tesla also touts to have improved the accuracy of lane prediction. And to ensure that movement out of restricted space is a hassle-free affair, the planner has received a tweak so that it relies less on lane movement.