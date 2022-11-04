Volkswagen Is The Latest Company To Pause Advertising On Twitter

Today it was announced that Volkswagen Group told its family of brands to suspend advertising on the now-beleaguered social media platform. Volkswagen Group consists of not only Volkswagen, makers of cars like the Jetta and Golf GTI, but brands like Porsche, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ducati, Cupra, and Seat. Losing just GM with its four total brands would be a huge blow to any social media platform, now Twitter has to manage losing ads from the additional eight brands under Volkswagen's umbrella.

Advertisers en masse are seeing Twitter as a potential poison to its advertising revenue, and it's been less than a week since Musk took over. It's not an optimistic sign when two of the largest automakers that have ever existed won't touch Twitter with a 10-foot pole. As of now, the advertisements from Volkswagen group are temporarily paused according to Reuters and no timeline has been given for when the group will decide to start ads up again.