Tesla Recalls 30k Model X Cars Due To Issue With Airbags

While it is pretty common for automakers to issue product recalls to fix issues on vehicles shipped with faulty equipment or software bugs, Tesla has been particularly affected by a string of product recalls of late. A quick glance at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that Tesla has issued as many as 10 product recalls for the Tesla Model X in 2022 alone. The last time we reported about a Tesla product recall was in May 2022, when the company recalled more than 130,000 vehicles to fix an overheating issue with the infotainment system.

The Tesla models affected by this bug included the Tesla Model 3 from 2022, the Tesla Model S and Model X from 2021 and 2022, and the Tesla Model Y from 2022. Given that most of Tesla's core features — including navigation and air-conditioning — are accessed using the infotainment system, the bug significantly affected these cars' usability. The company also received several warranty claims as a direct result of this issue. Tesla had to issue a software patch to all affected cars to fix the problem.

More than six months later, Tesla is issuing another product recall — this time for the company's Model X. According to Reuters, the company is on track to recall about 30,000 Tesla Model X vehicles to fix a potential issue with the front passenger airbag.