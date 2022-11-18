NHTSA Again Warns Drivers Of Open Takata Airbag Recalls Following Another Death

Takata-produced airbags have been the subject of an open recall spanning several years and millions of vehicles over virtually every make and model of car. It's one of the largest ongoing recalls in history, and more cars, trucks, and SUVs are getting added to the list as investigators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and manufacturers try to find the source of the problem.

According to the NHTSA, recalls are due to a defect in the airbag's inflator mechanism, causing it to violently explode and potentially injure or kill the driver or other occupants of the vehicle. The explosion can be triggered by even low-speed crashes, and the age of the vehicle seems to be a significant factor, per the NHTSA. Fortunately for drivers, the repair is free to get fixed at the vehicle's respective dealership, and most shops are well-versed in how to rectify the issue.

Unfortunately, the recent bout of recalls is due to yet another fatality stemming from a faulty Takata airbag.