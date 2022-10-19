Here's What You Need To Do When Your Car Gets Recalled

As the name implies, the NHTSA is the governmental organization — part of the Bureau of Transportation — in charge of making sure recalls and other associated automotive safety issues are dealt with properly and legally. When the NHTSA is made aware of a recall, the car manufacturer is tasked with sending a notice to you — the affected vehicle's owner — within 60 days of hearing about the problem (via Consumer Reports).

If your vehicle is part of a recall and you receive a notice, take your vehicle to the nearest appropriate dealership and the service department is legally required to fix it free of charge, provided there is a fix and parts available. In the event that you are unsure if your vehicle is part of a recall, the NHTSA's website has a free tool where you can input your car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The website will then tell you whether or not your car has a recall, and if it needs a fix.

Recalls can initially sound scary, but if you stay informed, keep up to date with safety notices, and get your vehicle fixed, it only adds up to a minor inconvenience. As newer cars become more connected to services online, some recalls can be done without ever leaving the driveway. Tesla was able to fix a recall over the air, and EV manufacturer Lucid released an entire software update over the air.