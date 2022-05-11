Tesla Recalls 130K Vehicles For An Alarming Reason

A wide range of Tesla cars in model years 2021 and 2022 are affected by this rather peculiar overheating problem. These include the 2022 Model 3, model years 2021 and 2022 Model S, 2021 and 2022 Model X, and the 2022 Model Y. The cause of the issue is a specific microchip in the infotainment system on these cars that isn't cooling sufficiently. This overheating chip eventually causes the infotainment system to lag and, in some cases, made the infotainment screen appear blank.

With a lot of Tesla's core features accessed using the infotainment system, this issue affected the normal functioning of the car. Some car owners were unable to use crucial features like navigation, air-conditioning, or even viewing the live feed from the backup camera.

Tesla also told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it had received 59 warranty claims that were directly linked to this issue. The company went on to add that it first identified this overheating issue in January 2022. On the first few batches of cars that had this problem, Tesla replaced the computer chip that caused it. However, by April 2022, Tesla figured out a way to fix the problem by issuing a software patch.

If you happen to own one of the aforementioned Tesla car models and suspect facing this issue, now might be a good time to check if your car has a pending software update. You can also check with the Tesla VIN number recall search tool to see if your vehicle is part of this or any other official recall.