Here's Why Tesla Just Recalled 48,000 Model 3s

Tesla has issued a recall of over 48,000 Model 3 Performance cars in the United States following complaints related to speedometer issues when Track Mode was enabled. According to the latest safety notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla is to recall 48,184 units of the Model 3 Performance model EV made between 2018 and 2022. According to car owner complaints, the speedometer didn't display the speed unit at which a car was cruising when Track Mode was activated.

To put it simply, the UI only showed the numerical figure but didn't display a unit of speed (mph or km/h). According to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard rules, a car must tell users how fast it is moving for the sake of driver and passenger safety. The remedial course of action prescribed by NHTSA is to release an over-the-air software update that brings the firmware up to version 2022.12 or newer.

The aforementioned speedometer issue plagues cars with firmware versions between 2021.44.25 and 2022.12. Tesla car owners can check for the availability of the update by opening the Controls section on their car's touchscreen dashboard and navigating down the Software page. The speedometer issue was not in compliance with motor safety rule FMVSS 101, S 5.2 "Identification" which makes it mandatory for cars driving in the U.S. to display an accurate unit of speed at all times.